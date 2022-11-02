Mnangagwa Endorsement Null And Void – Musengezi

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF youth league member Sybeth Musengezi has described the endorsement of Emmerson Mnangagwa at the party’s seventh annual Congress as null and void.

Musengezi maintains Mnangagwa is illegitimate after rising to power via a military coup in 2017.

With the help of the army , Mnangagwa removed his long time boss Robert Mugabe from office.

According to Musengezi, Mnangagwa has nothing new to offer to citizens.

“Instead of complaining how Mnangagwa & his associates tricked us in November 2017, we should rather quickly pick up the pieces and fight the monster.

Encourage each other to register then vote in large numbers. Young people where are you???

The despot must be removed in 2023.

We can’t continue to be led by a clueless octogenarian .

While they’re having another kangaroo meeting (despite a pending Court Case) to endorse Mnangagwa as their sole presidential candidate for 2023 elections, we’ve started consultations as young Cdes in ZANU PF on way forward.

It’s been 4 weeks now following up with the investigators with no meaningful response. The police know the suspects’ work addresses at ZANU PF offices but they’re reluctant to investigate them. Maybe private prosecution is the only option left in our also captured courts.

I’m now convinced that @PoliceZimbabwe is a captured institution . I was hunted like a criminal everywhere over a bogus & silly charge BUT my petrol bombing & my attempted murder suspects were only phoned for interviews which they promised to come at their convenient time,” Musengezi posted on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...