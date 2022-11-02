Mwonzora Aide Grabs Gweru Mayoral Post

By-MDC-T councillor Edson Kurebgaseka has controversially landed the deputy mayor’s post in Gweru under controversial circumstances.

The Gweru Ward 9, councillor was elected after two CCC councillors were ejected from a meeting where elections were conducted for alleged improper dressing.

Ironically, there were MDC-T councillors in the meeting who were wearing sandals but were left in the meeting, reported The Mirror.

Kurebgaseka was elected during a special council meeting held last Tuesday to replace the recently recalled deputy mayor Cleopas Shiri.

Shiri who was elected in 2018 on an MDC Alliance ticket then led by Nelson Chamisa, was recalled by MDC T leader, Douglas Mwonzora together with two other Gweru councillors, Martin Chivhoko and John Manyundwa for being aligned to CCC.

Kurebgaseka polled 8 votes against his CCC rival and Ward 12 Councillor Jefta Zvidzai who garnered 4 votes.

Two councillors, former Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe and Ward 6 Councillor Godfrey Giwa were forced out of the meeting on allegations that they were wearing round-collar t-shirts.

Meanwhile, by-elections will be held on Saturday 3 December 2022 to fill the vacancies left by the recalled councillors.

