Police Arrest Tynwald High School Driver

Spread the love

Tynwald High School driver Machimbidzofa Chamunorwa has been picked up by Nyanga police in Harare on Tuesday after reportedly being on the run for close to three weeks following the tragic accident that claimed six learners who were on a road trip to Nyanga last month.

Sources privy to the development said the driver was arrested in Harare where he was going around offering condolences to parents of the deceased.

“The driver had been in hiding and nobody knew about his whereabouts,” said Mr MacMillan Mutusva, one of the parents of the deceased.

It is believed the driver only surfaced after the school head froze his salary.

“He never showed himself after the horrific incident; he would send his brother and lawyers,” added Mr Mutusva.

Tynwald High School headmaster Mr Kenias Matimba was not reachable for comment.

Harare Province police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chikanza, said they are yet to receive reports of the arrest.

“We are yet to receive a report of the arrest,” he said.

— Sunday Mail

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...