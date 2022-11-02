Under Fire ZACC Commissioner Frozen Out

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Tuesday, 01 November announced the appointment of Thandiwe Mlobane as its spokesperson with immediate effect.

Before the appointment, Mlobane was the ZACC Commissioner responsible for compliance and systems.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) hereby announces the appointment of Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane as the spokesperson with immediate effect,” ZACC said.

Mlobane’s appointment as ZACC spokesperson comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently named a tribunal to look into the removal from office of ZACC commissioner, John Makamure, who was the spokesperson.

Makamure is facing several corruption-related allegations.

The tribunal was set up in terms of section 237(2)(c) and section 187(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Retired Justice Maphios Cheda chairs the tribunal while Justice Ministry secretary, Virginia Mabhiza, is its secretary.

