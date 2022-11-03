Mnangagwa Bribes Chamisa Aides

By-CCC leader Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday claimed that ZANU PF is dishing out huge sums of money to senior opposition figures to destabilise the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa revealed that he has no doubts some of his colleagues will accept the cash and betray the party’s supporters. He said:

A crazy season is upon us. Expect a lot of drama and shifts in the next months. Be vigilant. Watch out.

They will and are compromising some even pouring in serious money into various pockets. Some will fall for it and fall by the wayside. Be careful! Act smart! Win Big!

CCC spokesperson Gift Siziba told NewsDay that they were aware of ZANU PF’s plans to infiltrate and destabilise CCC. He said:

We are aware of what our opponents are plotting.

The regime in Harare wants to have an opposition that they can lead themselves so they are using the Lenin strategy.

They are escalating such machinations, but they have not worked and will never work.

The opposition has emerged stronger, fit with more vigour and vitality and ready to govern.

In the past, ZANU PF has, during its political rallies, paraded opposition members who crossed the floor.

Some opposition officials who defected to ZANU PF and have been given government positions include James Maridadi and Obert Gutu.

University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer Eldred Masunugure said Chamisa’s fear of infiltration is justified as ZANU PF has used money to infiltrate the opposition for decades. He said:

The one who can provide the biggest pie is likely to win the support of an individual.

That is the politics of patronage and has become very common in Zimbabwe.

ZANU PF has financial resources, unlike Chamisa’s opposition party which has no funding.

Chamisa’s fear is real and this explains why he has not come up with structures, a party constitution, or refused to go for an elective congress which could be easy entries for ZANU PF on infiltrating.

