Sikhala In Another Freedom Bid

On legislator Job Sikhala has filed another High Court application seeking bail, the eighth, in a case he is accused of obstructing the course of justice.

Sikhala, represented by Jeremiah Bhamu, cited changed circumstances in his application saying he has been in prison for four months.

High Court judge Justice Rogers Manyangadze set Friday for judgment on the application.

The State is accusing Sikhala of obstructing investigations when he accused Zanu PF activists of killing a member of his CCC party, Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala faces another charge of inciting violence following violent skirmishes at Ali’s funeral.

He is being charged alongside fellow MP, Godfrey Sithole, and 13 Nyatsime residents.

The two have filed another application at the lower courts for the recognition of their rights as provided in section 70 of the Constitution.

They also asked to be allowed to be visited by persons of their choice.

They further asked for delivery of food and other provisions on an unrestricted basis.

The State did not oppose the application.

The duo was remanded to November 15 for trial.

-Newsday

