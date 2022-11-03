Explosion Kills Welder

By A Correspondent- A man was killed instantly when a fuel tanker trailer belonging to Segment of Glory Energy he was welding exploded along Sherwood Crescent in Waterfalls in Harare on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told The Herald that the welder was on top of the trailer while sealing a leak that had developed on the tanker.

The body was removed from the scene but workers at the depot continued with business.

The workers referred all the questions to their employee Justice Madzimure who expressed ignorance over the issue.

Madzimure said he was not the owner of the haulage company.

An eyewitness who refused to be named said they heard an explosive sound coming out of the depot and then saw the body of the welder lying in the yard of the next depot where it was thrown. Said the eyewitness:

The man was on top of the fuel tank trailer welding it and everything seemed to be going on well. He asked if the sadza I was cooking was ready so that he could come and buy it when he was done. Moments later we were terrified by the explosive sound of the fuel tanker. The man was thrown into this yard (next depot) where he died instantly. When the fuel tanker trailer exploded some people ran away because they thought it was a bomb, but after the explosion, some came back to see what had transpired.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to receive a report from police officers who attended the scene.

