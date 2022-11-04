Desperate Zanu PF In Bid To Bribe CCC Officials

Tinashe Sambiri| Zanu PF is desperate to bribe senior CCC members, it has emerged.

Sensing political defeat in the coming polls, Mr Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF is planning to use cash to capture influential CCC members.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa said:

“A crazy season is upon us. Expect a lot of drama and shifts in the next months. Be vigilant.

Watch out. They will and are compromising some even pouring in serious money into various pockets. Some will fall for it and fall by the wayside. Be careful! Act smart! Win Big!”

CCC spokesperson Gift Siziba, quoted by NewsDay said:

“We are aware of what our opponents are plotting.”

