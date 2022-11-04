Horror As Man Bashes Neighbour To Death Over Hen

Police have arrested Shadreck Zisengwe (29) of Mapako village in Mutoko after he fatally assaulted Goodwell Chiutsi of the same village, accusing him of stealing his chicken.

Zisengwe reportedly found Chiutsi drinking beer at Nyamuzuwe business centre with his friend Onayi Usayi, and accused him of stealing his chicken.

A misunderstanding arose and Zisengwe is said to have picked a wooden log that he used to assault Chiutsi and only stopped after discovering that Chiutsi was unconscious.

Mashonaland East police provincial deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed both incidents and urged the public to always seek peaceful ways of solving disputes or seek counselling from relatives or community leaders.

— Herald

