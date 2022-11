JUST IN: Sikhala Denied Bail Again

Spread the love

Incarcerated opposition legislator Job Sikhala who is accused of obstructing course of justice has been denied bail by High Court Justice Manyangadze.

Sikhala’s lawyers led by Jeremiah Bhamu had argued that the lower Court erred in dismissing his bail application on changed circumstances.

This is the 8th time that Sikhala has sought freedom following his arrest in June this year.

More to follow…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...