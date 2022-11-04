Ken Sharpe’s Bid To Have Harare Businessman Jailed Flops

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo on Wednesday struck off the roll an application filed by controversial property developer Kenneth Raydon Sharpe seeking to have Harare businessman George Katsimberis imprisoned.

Sharpe was seeking to have Katsimberis jailed on the grounds that the Sheriff had failed to attach property over a US$10 000 payment owed to lawyers for a High Court application that was dismissed with cost.

Katsimberis’ lawyer Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka pointed out to the High Court that there was no possibility of the case taking off as it simply did not have the right documents.

Justice Katiyo agreed with Advocate Chinyoka pointing out that civil imprisonment was a very serious step that involved a person’s liberty hence the matter could not be heard without proper papers.

Sharpe’s lawyer then indicated that he had not brought the nulla bona return as he did not think it was needed.

A nulla bona return of service is a report from the Sheriff sent to attach property indicating that they found very little or zero property to attach.

Instead of a nulla bona, Sharpe’s lawyers brought a return of service showing an attempt to attach Katsimberis’ property upon hearing that George Katsimberis was staying at a hotel.

There was also drama at the High Court when the Sheriff attempted to serve Katsimberis with summons for the civil imprisonment forcing the intervention of his lawyer.

Previously, Sharpe’s lawyers drove the Sheriff in unmarked cars to the hotel where they had heard George Katsimberis was a guest, and tried to execute on hotel property.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...