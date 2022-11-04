Sikhala Denied Bail Again

By- The High court has denied Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala bail for the 8th time.

Sikhala is accused of obstructing the course of justice.

This was Sikhala’s eighth attempt on bail without success.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa announced the development in a court update this Friday. Read the update seen by Pindula News:

The continued persecution of our members by the regime in Harare using the courts must be condemned in its entirety. Our MP @JobSikhala1 who’s facing trumped-up charges of obstructing the course of justice has been denied bail by the High Court for the 8th time.

Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole & the #Nyatsime16 members’ continued persecution chronicles the deteriorating democratic space under Mr Mnangagwa. Our champions’ persecution history shall be difficult to erase & these are the heroes of our current revolution,4th Chimurenga.

Sikhala has been in prison since June when he was arrested and charged with inciting public violence which erupted in Nyatsime on 14 June during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

The CCC says Sikhala and other CCC activists arrested over the incident are political detainees.

