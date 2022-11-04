Zanu PF Wants To Eliminate Me – Sikhala

Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, and CCC national vice chairman, claims that the authorities want to keep him in detention beyond the 2023 general elections.

Sikhala, who celebrated his 50th on Sunday while in pre-trial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, believes the State wants to keep him in jail beyond general elections slated for July or August 2023. He said:

We obtained information beforehand that they want to keep us (Sikhala and Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole) until the 2023 general elections.

“The purpose is very clear, they want to eliminate me from the national political equation for reasons best known to themselves.

Whatever they do will never defeat the endurance of my spirit to continue on the path of independence and freedom for our people.

Zimbabwe, in its current state, has been placed in the same situation as the one in which Ian Smith placed this country before.”

In a statement that he released as a birthday message from prison, Sikhala said he draws inspiration from the fact that he is not the first to spend birthdays in prison. He wrote:

What gives me the utmost happiness is that I am not the first nor will I be the last political prisoner to celebrate their birthdays under persecution from an evil dictatorship. History is awash with such personalities.

Nelson Mandela spent 27 consecutive birthdays in prison; Dumiso Dabengwa 7; Lookout Masuku 7; Bakili Muluzu 10; Raila Odinga 10; and many other men and women of good standing.

Sikhala faces charges of obstruction of justice and inciting violence.

He has been in detention since 14 June 2022, when he was arrested for allegedly inciting violence.

Sikhala was arrested after he convened a prayer meeting for his deceased client and opposition party member, Moreblessing Ali, who was killed by Pius Mukandi, a man linked to ZANU PF.

He has applied for bail eight times at both the High and the magistrates’ courts but has been denied this constitutional right. | The NewsHawks

