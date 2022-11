CCC Activist Assaulted With A Machete

By Farai D Hove | Wonder Matashu of Magunje, ward 12 has been brutally assaulted by a machete wielding ZanuPf Cllr at Kapfunde over a dispute on Pfumvudza inputs after asking why his name was omitted, the CCC party reports

🟡Terror in Magunje



