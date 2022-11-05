Gokwe Man Struck Brother With Machete Over Land Dispute

A Gokwe man struck his brother to death with a machete following a dispute over a piece of land.

Jongwe Matsaukirwa (49) of Village Matsaukirwa, under Chief Chireya died on the spot after being struck with a machete by his younger brother Ruyamuro Matsaukirwa (42) as the two fought over a piece of land.

Police confirmed the incident.

“On 31 October 2022 around 7AM, Ruyamuro, who is the younger brother, was working in his field when his elder brother Jongwe approached him questioning why he was encroaching into his field,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

As a result, a misunderstanding ensued and quickly degenerated into a fight.

“Jongwe snatched a machete that Ruyamuro was using in the field and struck him once on the chin. The later however overpowered the now deceased, disarmed him and struck him on the back of the head and he died on the spot,” said police.

Ruyamuro was arrested while the body of the deceased was ferried to Gokwe North District Hospital where it awaits postmortem.

“We are urging members of the public to respect the sanctity of life. This incident could have been avoided by involving a third party,” said police.

-State Media

