Hubby Accuses Wife Of Bringing Boyfriend Home

A HARARE woman was yesterday granted a protection order against her husband who assaults and harasses her in front of their children.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the order to Loice Rapozi who dragged Jonathan Mudzagada to the Harare Civil Court.

Rapozi told the court that her husband insults and beats her in front of their children whenever he gets drunk. She said that the children were now afraid of him and she was tired of the abuse.

“Whenever my husband comes back home drunk he beats me up and harasses me in front of children by calling me a pr0stitute.

“Moreover, he does not allow me to attend funerals let alone socialise with others in the community.”

In response, Mudzagada tried to justify himself saying that his wife was promiscu0us and that if she wanted to continue with that behaviour it was better she divorces him.

“Your honour, this is my wife for 13 years and I only beat her once on October 10 after she had brought her boyfriend to my house.

“If she prefers to continue having boyfriends it is better she leaves my house,” he said.

— Herald

