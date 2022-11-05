Levels In Soup Over Boka Assault

By A Correspondent- Producer, Levels of the Chillspot Recording label appeared in court yesterday to answer to assault charges.

Levels, whose real name is Tafadzwa Rogers Kadzime, appeared before Harare magistrate Simon Kandiero.

He was remanded to December 8, for judgment.

Kadzime pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The complainant in the matter is Freedom Simbarashe Boka. The court heard that on January 30, this year, Boka was given US$900 by Levels to purchase some car spare parts from South Africa.

It is alleged that on February 14, Levels went to Boka’s house and demanded his money back because he was no longer interested in the parts he had bought.

He gor angry and started assaulting him with fists on his head.

Boka made a police report at Rhodesville police station.

He was then arrested.

Lyn Gwarisa appeared for the State.

HMetro

