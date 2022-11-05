Man Gruesomely Kills Wife Over Phone Messages

A 37-YEAR-OLD Mutasa man last weekend gruesomely hacked his wife on the neck, shoulder, chest and mouth with a machete after she took his cellphone and unlocked it without his consent, hardly three months into the couple’s marriage.

Mirriam Joni (27) died on the spot from the injuries sustained during the brutal and heartless attack.

Police confirmed the murder which happened in Matsapa Village in Chief Mutasa’s area last week on Saturday.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident and said the suspect, Gwaramba Jimu, disappeared from the scene soon after committing the heinous act.

It is alleged that a few minutes before vanishing from the scene, Jimu instructed his mother, Ms Kandala Maluwiza (72), to take care of his children when he was gone.

“The two who were customarily married for three months had a domestic dispute after Joni took Jimu’s phone without his consent. After a heated altercation, Jimu went to his aunt, Ms Netsai Jolomile (48) of Mhandire Village, to ask her to solve the dispute.

“Ms Jolomile accompanied Jimu back to his home and she counselled the couple, advising them to live in peace. Ms Jolomile left the couple and went back home.

“On October 28, at around 2am, Jimu woke up and armed himself with a machete. He hacked Miriam several times on the shoulder, neck, chest and mouth,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

He said after the heinous act, Jimu proceeded to his mother, Ms Maluwiza’s homestead in the same village and told her to take care of his children.

He then disappeared.

“Ms Maluwiza became suspicious and proceeded to Jimu’s homestead. Upon arrival, she saw Joni’s body lying in a pool of blood. She alerted other villagers.

“A report was made to the police who attended the scene,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

The acting provincial police spokesperson appealed to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of Jimu to contact their nearest police station.

— Manica Post

