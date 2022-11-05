Pauper Burials Imminent For Unclaimed Bodies At Parirenyatwa Group Of Hospitals

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has threatened to conduct pauper burials for 32 bodies which have remained unclaimed at the health institution since March this year.

The hospital gave the next of kin 21 days to claim the bodies, saying they had clogged its mortuary facilities.

“The hospital is requesting relatives or family members of the dearly deceased persons to come forward and claim the bodies and give them a decent burial,” the hospital said in a statement.

The deceased are adults aged between 22 and 80 years.

Some of the deceased persons are said to have died at the hospital after being involved in road traffic accidents.

Others were found dead in different places and brought to the hospital by police.

newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...