Six People Die As Haulage Truck Veers Off The Road, Overturns

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Six people died near Mazowe Dam on Friday night along the Harare-Bindura highway, when a haulage truck ferrying fertilisers from Beira to Bindura veered off the road and overturned.

In a statement, the ZRP said that the accident occurred at the 36km peg along the Harare–Mukumbura Road at around 2000 hours.

“A motorist who was driving a haulage truck due north with four passengers aboard failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road to the right, and ran over six pedestrians before the haulage truck overturned and landed on its roof.

“As a result, six people – four pedestrians and two passengers died on the spot, while five others, including the driver, were injured,” said the police.

The names of the victims will be released in due course.

statemedia

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...