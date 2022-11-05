Woman Scalds Hubby With Cooking Oil

Spread the love

A ZHOMBE man is battling for life after his wife scalded him with cooking oil over allegations of infidelity.

Taurai Hlala is currently admitted at Harare Group of Hospitals where he is reportedly in a serious condition.

Police confirmed they are now hunting for the woman, Sobrine Muzioni, who vanished after committing the crime.

“On 30 October 2020 around 2AM, the two were listening to music on Hlala’s mobile phone. Suddenly an audio of a female voice started playing on the phone leading to a misunderstanding,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Muzioni reportedly went to the kitchen where she boiled cooking oil and poured it on the unsuspecting Hlala, who was sleeping on the bed, resulting in him sustaining serious injuries.

Muzioni vanished into the darkness and Hlala was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was further referred to Harare Group of Hospitals where is said to be battling for life.

“The suspect is still at large and we are appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect to approach any nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.- Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...