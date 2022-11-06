Man Gored To Death With A Knife At Nightclub

Police in Gwanda are investigating a murder case which occurred at a nightclub in Gwanda last week where Tanaka Zingoni (19) was stabbed twice in the chest after a misunderstanding with four unknown suspects.

“The victim was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on admission. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station,” police said in a social media post on Friday.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo have arrested two suspects in connection with theft of property worth US$102 000. In a post on social media, the ZRP on Friday said that police in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested Mpofu Dingani (44) and Thabisani Ndlovu (43) for armed robbery cases committed in Bulawayo between June 2019 and October 2020.

“So far, the suspects are linked to four armed robbery cases, including the one they pounced at a company at Corner Bon-Accord and Steel Works Roads, Bulawayo, where they stole a grinding meal, various car parts, and property worth US$102 000,” police said—Sunday News

