Zanu PF Hooligan Attacks CCC Supporter

Tinashe Sambiri|A member of President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC was attacked with a machete by a Zanu PF official in Magunje on Friday.

Wonder Matashu of Magunje, ward 12, was brutally assaulted by a machete wielding Zanu Pf Cllr over a dispute on Pfumvudza inputs after asking why his name was omitted, the CCC party reported on Friday.

