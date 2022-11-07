CCC Supporter Brutalised Over Pfumvudza

By- Zanu PF thugs have beaten up and broken a Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activist’s leg over Pfumvudza.

The incident happened at Nabs Farm, Hurungwe, at the weekend.

The victim, Bonface Mbondo, had his left leg broken after he tried to collect seed and fertilizer under the Pfumvudza scheme, a government programme which some ZANU PF hoodlums claim should benefit only supporters of the ruling party.

This comes after another CCC member, Wonder Matashu (35) of Kapfunde, Magunje constituency, was seriously injured in a machete attack by Ward 12 Councillor Chris Mudengezerwa (ZANU PF) during a dispute over the alleged unfair distribution of free Presidential farming inputs.

Last week, Mutasa North MP, Trevor Sauwaka (MDC Alliance), accused ZANU PF activists of personalising presidential schemes meant to benefit every citizen of Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the question and answer session in the National Assembly, Saruwaka said funds used to fund such programmes belong to the State, and not ZANU PF. He said:

We have seen a number of government programmes being named after the President like Presidential Inputs, Presidential Goats Scheme and Presidential Boreholes.

In light of that trend, what is the government doing to stop the abuse of such programmes by ruling party activists, who misinterpret such programmes to mean that funding is from the First Secretary of ZANU PF’s pocket yet these funds are from Treasury?

What is government doing to make sure that such programmes are not abused by party activists?

