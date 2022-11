Chamisa Salutes Visits Khupe’s Winning Constituency

By- CCC President Nelson Chamisa was this weekend in Bulilima joining his supporters in celebrating the constituency’s by-election victory.

CCC won the by-election through vigorous campaigns fronted by former deputy Prime Minister, Thokhozani Khupe.

🟡VICTORY CELEBRATION RALLY: On Saturday, the Bulilima citizens welcomed their Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa as they celebrated the citizens’ historic victory in the previous by elections. pic.twitter.com/pq7LSex4wv — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 6, 2022

