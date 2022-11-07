Mliswa Slams Zanu PF Over Shadowy Groups

Spread the love

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has slammed the ruling Zanu PF party over the sprouting of shadowy outfits endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying it only shows admission of problems in the revolutionary party.

In a Twitter thread posted today, Mliswa said the 4ED organisations that are being formed everyday shows that either there are issues in the party or the commissariat department is not doing enough to mobilize for the movement.

“Many outfits springing up “4ED” are a paradox that actually lacks the positive part of the device. They are essentially a contradiction, nothing else& an explicit admission of problems. @ZANUPF_Official as a party already accommodates everyone. What justification for these then?

“Are all those emerging as outfits “4ED” admitting that before that and outside of these entities they were not for him or what? The party already has all these professions, organisations, churches and the like. What’s special for them to morph out as they are doing?

“In a marriage the wife has no need to “come out”& say ‘I’m the wife’. It’s an apparent fact that requires no extra-curricular activities to emphasize. The moment one finds that need, it’s an admission that there are problems. Is that the situation in @ZANUPF_Official?

“Generally there can only be two things to this scenario. Either: 1) there are issues in the party. The Party Commissar failing to do his job mobilizing& rallying supporters. Or. 2) These are all money mongers, opportunists making a quick buck from party coffers before 2023,” said Mliswa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...