Mnangagwa Under Pressure To Release Jailed Political Activists

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has castigated the Zanu PF regime for trampling on fundamental human rights.

Hon Biti challenged the Zanu PF regime to release Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and the Nyatsime activists.

“The rule of law is all but gone.The law has been weaponized.We cry for Job ,Godfrey and the #Nyatsime16.

We cry for Justice #FreeGodfreySithole #FreeJobSikhala #justiceformoreblessingali,” Hon Biti wrote on Twitter.

CCC challenged the Zanu PF regime to release jailed party activists with immediate effect.

“Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Sithole and the #Nyatsime16 members’ continued persecution chronicles the deteriorating democratic space under Mr Mnangagwa.

Our champions’ persecution history will be difficult to erase and these are the heroes of our current revolution, 4th Chimurenga.”

