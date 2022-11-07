Munetsi Returns To Action

Spread the love

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi returned to action on Sunday after recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained two weeks.

The Warriors international, who missed two Ligue 1 games during his time out, came on as a second substitute, playing the last twenty-seven minutes of the game of the 1-0 win against Nantes.

Also returning from an injury over the weekend was Real Mallorca striker Tinotenda Kadewere.

The forward tore the quadriceps of his right leg on the eve of his supposed La Liga debut against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, having completed his season-long loan transfer from Lyon to Mallorca on 29 August.

The injury kept him out for twelve matches before he appeared in the matchday squad for the first time this season on Sunday.

However, the 26-year-old was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Villarreal, delaying his debut again.

In England, Marvelous Nakamba was not part of Aston Villa’s matchday squad that beat Manchester United 3-1.

The 28-year-old had been tipped to end his woes under new coach Unai Emery, who officially started his tenure last week.

But the Zimbabwean was snubbed again as he failed to make the matchday squad for the sixth time this term.

Nakamba is also yet to play his first minute this season, having been an unused substitute in the games he made the selection.

Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura was an unused substitute in the 4-3 loss against Leeds United.

The Zimbabwean defender has only started in the first XI once in the last five games.

Elsewhere, Tendayi Darikwa retained his place in the Wigan Athletic first XI that drew 2-2 against Swansea in the Championship. He played the entire match as a wingback.

Plymouth Argyle defender is also started for his side that faced Grimsby Town in the FA Cup.

David Moyo was back in the Barrow FC starting XI after making a couple of appearances from the bench in the last rounds.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...