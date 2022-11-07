Top Zim-Dancehall Musician Faces Arrest

By- Top Zim-dancehall musician Seh Calaz, could be arrested for defaulting in paying $45 000 monthly maintenance for his minor child.

Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga, ordered the musician, whose real name is Tawanda Mumanyi, to pay $45 000 in monthly maintenance fees effective 31 March 2022.

The Zimdancehall chanter is expected to provide support until the child reaches the age of 18.

Mumanyi was also ordered to deposit the money into the account of the mother of his child on or before the 30th or 31st of every month.

However, the musician is now in arrears, according to a letter from his ex-lover, Moira Knight, which she wrote through her lawyers. Part of the letter reads:

Further to the Magistrates’ Court order requiring you to pay $45 000 monthly for the minor, we write to you to kindly make payments as required by law promptly without delay.

And, clear the arrears of amounts due, failure of which we are instructed to institute criminal proceedings, without further notice to you.

We trust that this shall not be necessary.

The maintenance was broken down as $15 000 for food, $10 000 (rent), clothes $5 000, medicals $5 000 and ancillaries $5 000.

However, Seh Calaz claimed the figure was too high for him and revealed his intentions to lodge an appeal at the High Court. | H-Metro

