2023: We Are Burying Poverty – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|2023 is the year of ending decades of misery and poverty, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Chamisa faces the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the coming polls and analysts say the CCC leader will win resoundingly.

On Tuesday President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“AGAINST ALL ODDS…

Prepare for the final burial of poverty, hunger, suffering and violence in Zimbabwe. It’s going to a big funeral! It’s done and dusted. It’s sealed and settled.

The shift has happened. Change is inevitable.

ZIMBABWE start celebrating!!#RegisterToVoteZW.”

