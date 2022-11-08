FULL REPORT: Chitungwiza Man Dies At A Thigh Vendor’s House

On 3 November 2022 at around 1930 hours, Denis Chikabura proceeded to house number 19 Chimurenga Zengeza 5 Chitungwiza where Petronella MUSANDA [a commercial sex worker] NR 59-142817-A-9 aged 27 contactable at 0783 828 285 resides.

At around 2130 hours whilst having sexual intercourse, Denis CHIKABURA had difficulties in breathing. The sex worker then shoves him off and discovered that there was froth as well as blood coming from his nose and mouth. She then called the informant who then ferried Denis CHIKABURA to Citimed Hospital for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctor.

A report was made at ZRP Zengeza and the scene was attended by ZRP Zengeza team led by number 062476H Sgt VUKOMBA contactable on 0772 492 007. No visible injuries were noted on the deceaseds body. At the scene there was a blanket, two pillows with some blood stains and was taken to ZRP Zengeza as exhibits.

The deceased was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital mortuary number 976/22 for post mortem.

No foul play is being suspected.

Investigations are underway at ZRP Zengeza on RRB number 5359562.

