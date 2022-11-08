ZimEye
I remain in surprise how the ruling party is celebrating having parallel structures under the guise of a thriving& growing base. These '4ED' outfits should worry every well-meaning @ZANUPF_Official supporter. They are a festering, cancerous wound, allowed on they will be fatal.— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) November 8, 2022
