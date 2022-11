Police Ignore Zanu PF Hooligans Who Disrupted Chamisa Presser

Spread the love

By- The police have not arrested Zanu PF thugs who disrupted a press conference organised by the opposition CCC in Harare Tuesday.

Scores of the ruling party youths stormed the presser at the Media Centre in Harare Tuesday and snatched CCC banners.

They also disrupted the press briefing.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said they were worried by this barbaric behaviour by Zanu PF.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...