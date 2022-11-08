Theft Charges For Harare Man Who Escaped With Impounded Vehicle

A Harare man faces theft charges after he tried to stealthily escape with his impounded vehicle from Harare Central Police Station car park.

Chindikano Peter Klein (31) of Waterfalls was apprehended by the police on November 5 over a traffic offence – being stationary at a dangerous position. His vehicle was then impounded and taken to police central yard.

Later that evening, a police officer guarding impounded vehicles saw a green Honda Fit vehicle which was being driven out of the yard by the accused person. When he ordered the driver of the car to stop at the gate, the accused told the police officer that the car had been cleared. Klein then sped off before the gate was closed.

He was later arrested while driving the same car.

-Newsday

