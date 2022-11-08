Unclaimed Bodies Set For Pauper’s Burial

Spread the love

Zimbabwe is set to conduct pauper’s burials on 32 people whose bodies have lied for months at Parirenyatwa Hospital’s mortuary in Harare without claim.

The hospital announced this last week, adding that the bodies set for the public process were those that have been unclaimed from March to October this year.

Nine of the unclaimed bodies were identified, while the identities of the remaining 23 bodies remained unidentified.

A pauper’s funeral is a basic funeral service provided by the government, local government, or hospital for a deceased person who has no relatives or money.

In a statement issued on Friday, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals stated that relatives had 21 days to claim their kin’s bodies or allow the state to conduct paupers’ burials.

“The following bodies have been unclaimed in the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary from 10 March 2022 to 03 October 2022.

“The hospital is requesting relatives or family members of the dearly deceased persons to come forward and claim the bodies and give them a decent burial.

“The claim period will end after (21) twenty-one days. Unclaimed bodies will be given paupers’ burial by the state,” read the statement.

-Byo24

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...