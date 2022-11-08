ZimEye
📺MUST WATCH: Our change champion, advocate @advocatemahere speaks on Zanu PF thugs who stormed and stole our banners just before our press conference at the Media Centre this afternoon. #NoToViolence pic.twitter.com/Gm4wbvgNOr— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) November 8, 2022
