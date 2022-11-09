Boris Says Ukraine Defeating Putin

By Farai D Hove | The former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Ukraine is winning against the Russian invasion.

Speaking to Sky News in an interview 6 days ago, Boris Johnson said he believes Ukraine is winning because ‘all wars of independence always end in one way.’

He was speaking just as he was praised for his handling of the United Kingdom’s defence assistant response to the Ukraine crisis which has been held as incomparable to all other European nations’.

His comments also come at a time when it was speculated that Russia has purchased sophisticated drones from Iran.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) says it has verified a total of 6,490 civilian deaths during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as of November 6, 2022. Of them, 403 were children. Furthermore, 9,972 people were reported to have been injured.

