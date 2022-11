Do you deny that @ZECzim officers are engaged in the practice of registering fake voters @mangwana_jasper as this impeccable ZANU PF document reveals occuring since 2013 ? https://t.co/1NP7UtHpI1 pic.twitter.com/BDVYPMvNUz

— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 8, 2022