I Am As Good As Salah – Aboubakar

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar has criticised Mohamed Salah, and claimed he is on the same level with the Egyptian superstar.

The 30-year-old first hit out at the Egypt international in February ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash between the two countries.

Aboubakar, who plays in Saudi Arabia, has repeated his earlier claims, saying he is still not impressed with the star.

He told 90football.fr, as cited by TalkSPORT.com: “I understand people’s attitudes, he’s one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League.

“It makes sense that when you go on about a player like that, people will talk.

“But I did say that it was my opinion, my point of view.

“I don’t give a toss if people don’t like it – I’m not impressed by him.

“I can do what he does. I just don’t have the opportunity to play in a big club.”

Salah has scored over 170 goals since arriving at Liverpool in 2017, leaving him eighth in the club’s all-time scoring charts – two behind Kenny Dalglish.

The striker is also Egypt’s second all-time leading scorer with 45 goals, eight behind Hossam Hassan.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

