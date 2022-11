Mwonzora Aide Prosecuted Today

By Farai D Hove | Douglas Mwonzora’s security aide Yvonne Musarurwa is in court today over the alleged assault of Khupe chief of staff, Kudzanayi Mashumba last year.

The trial is over malicious damage to property and grievous bodily harm during the time Mwonzora was fighting off Khupe for the leadership of the court created MDC makeshift.

It will be heard at the Harare Magistrates Court.

