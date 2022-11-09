ZimEye
🟡DAY 148: Hon @JobSikhala1 & Hon Godfrey Sikhala were arrested on 14 June. Their unlawful incarceration is a dark stain on our democracy. Bail is a constitutional entitlement. Stop abusing the law to silence political opponents. #FreeWiwa#FreeSithole pic.twitter.com/jFtXpXDNtp— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) November 9, 2022
