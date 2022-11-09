Speaker Of ANC Free State Legislature’s Bedroom Shenanigans Leaked

By A Correspondent- A young Nigerian man has released a sex tape of Zanele Sifuba, the Speaker of the ANC Free State legislature after she allegedly refused to pay R300,000 blackmail money to the Nigerian man who was sleeping with her.

It could however not be confirmed if the woman in the video is indeed Sifuba.

Netizens took to social media to express their disapproval at the release of the sex tape arguing that Sifuba was justified for refusing to pay ransom to the crooks.



Some netizens called for the arrest and prosecution of the people behind the leaked video with others calling for stiffer penalties for the culprits.



Others however blasted Sifuba’s behavior arguing that she is to blame considering that she allegedly took the video herself and sent it to her then lover.



Sifuba is a South African politician and educator who has been the speaker of the Free State Provincial Legislature since May 2019. She was elected to the legislature in the same month. Sifuba is a member of the African National Congress.

The IOL reported that the ANC Women’s League National Working Task Team, spokesperson Dina Pule said that although she had not seen the video, the sharing of explicit videos of women was despicable.

“Well, it does not take us to have seen and established who it is in the video, we condemn acts of sharing of such videos. It does not matter who is in that video, we fight for the rights of women. Every woman deserves dignity and their privacy,” said Pule.

“That is a violation of somebody’s privacy. We can’t do that. Who would want to go out and record such? It is wrong.”





