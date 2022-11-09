ZimEye
Complaints over Swiss Global UK. We are receiving several negative reports on the UK shipping company, Swiss Global. ARE YOU ALSO AFFECTED? " In Aug, I sent my parcel to be delivered in 14 days, but since then it's story after story; when you reach them, it's just excuses…"— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 9, 2022
