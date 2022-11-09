ZimEye
🟡Here is the video of when suspected @ZANUPF_Official thugs stole our banner before our Election Watch press briefing. We condemn this criminality & resort to violence. We haven’t even launched yet & you’re already in wild panic mode? #NoToViolence🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/0Nkcesv4Vq— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) November 8, 2022
