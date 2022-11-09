Zanu PF Persecutes Mwonzora Supporters

By- A senior MDC official said their supporters in Inkayi were being targeted by Zanu PF for accepting donations ahead of the 2023 elections.

Nkayi senator Chief Ndlovu said this during a virtual discussion conducted by the Nkayi community parliament on Monday. Ndlovu said:

The challenges are that the ruling Zanu PF party dominates both Nkayi North and Nkayi South.

When we try to introduce developmental issues we are prevented. We have had situations whereby people were questioned for accepting a donation from the opposition.

It does not matter if a clinic is built by Zanu PF; our children will go there and get treated.

It does not matter whether Mthwakazi Republic Party builds a dam, our beasts will all go to drink there. We need to grow up.

We should set the tone as Nkayi on what we can accept as communities. We should not let party issues divide us.

He said taxpayers’ money like the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) should not be monopolised by MPs since Senators do not receive the allocation.

