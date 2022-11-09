Zanu PF Sabotages Mwonzora’s Projects

By- A senator with the Daglous Mwonzora’s MDC accuses Zanu PF members in Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province, of blocking his developmental initiatives.

Nkayi senator Chief Ndlovu said this during a virtual discussion conducted by the Nkayi community parliament on Monday. Ndlovu said:

The challenges that are there are that the ruling ZANU PF party dominates both Nkayi North and Nkayi South.

When we try to introduce developmental issues we are prevented. We have had situations whereby people were questioned for accepting a donation from the opposition.

It does not matter if a clinic is built by ZANU PF; our children will go there and get treated.

It does not matter whether Mthwakazi Republic Party builds a dam, our beasts will all go to drink there. We need to grow up.

We should set the tone as Nkayi on what we can accept as communities. We should not let party issues divide us.

He said taxpayers’ money like the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) should not be monopolised by MPs since Senators do not receive the allocation.

