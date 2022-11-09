Zim Stolen Diamonds Confiscated In SA

By-A South African court has ordered the seizure of 23 pieces of gold, worth R9 million, that were smuggled by a Zimbabwean man, Tashinga Nyasha Masinire, into the neigbhouring country last year.

The High Court in Joburg granted a final forfeiture order for the contraband which Masinire attempted to smuggle through O.R. Tambo International Airport. Said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha:

Nyasha was arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime with the assistance of customs officials at OR Tambo International (ORTIA) after he landed from neighbouring Zimbabwe.

He consequently appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court facing charges of illegally dealing with precious metals.

The court granted him R100 000 bail, and he has been in attendance since. His next appearance is scheduled for later this year.

In May, Hawks national spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said Masinire’s release on bail came with strict conditions. Said Nkwalase:

Some of the conditions include that he should not leave South Africa, and he also has to report to the nearest police station at least three times per week.

The SA Revenue Service found 23 pieces of gold in Masinire’s luggage after he was requested to scan it at the international arrivals’ customs section. Added Nkwalase:

He allegedly failed to declare any items and did not have any permits or licences to be in possession or transport gold, and the Hawks were called to effect the arrest.

Masinire is a former driver of Zimbabwe Miners Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya who was also arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while attempting to smuggle gold. | IOL

