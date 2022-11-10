ZimEye
🟡All political prisoners must be freed. Bail is a constitutional right. They’ve all been incarcerated for a period longer than the ordinary sentence they’d have faced if they were guilty yet they’re innocent. We need new leaders.🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/NXsuH0iKBw— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) November 10, 2022
🟡All political prisoners must be freed. Bail is a constitutional right. They’ve all been incarcerated for a period longer than the ordinary sentence they’d have faced if they were guilty yet they’re innocent. We need new leaders.🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/NXsuH0iKBw