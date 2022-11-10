Darwendale Woman Kills ‘Cheating’ 81-Year-Old Husband

By A Correspondent| Police have arrested a 62-year old woman from Darwendale after she allegedly murdered her 81-year-old husband following a misunderstanding over infidelity.

According to the police, Mary Banda fought with Nira Benet (81) after they clashed over allegations of infidelity.

Benet was pronounced dead upon arrival at Father O’Hea hospital in Darwendale.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Mary Banda (62) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Virginia Farm, Darwendale, on 06/11/22, where the suspect fought with her husband, Nira Benet (81), after a misunderstanding over allegations of infidelity.

“The victim, who was having some challenges in breathing, was rushed to Father O’Hea hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.”

