Electoral Reforms : President Chamisa Accuses Mnangagwa Of Insincerity

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has accused political rival Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa of deliberately delaying the implementation of reforms before polls.

President Chamisa slammmed Mr Mnangagwa’s administration for playing mind games with citizens.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa called for key reforms before elections.

“There are no genuine reforms in the Zpf/government proposed electoral reforms by cabinet.

A pre-election pact on reforms by all parties, civil society and stakeholders is key.

Any unilateral political decision will produce a disputed and discredited national leadership.#onevision

VISIONARY LEADERS from other countries like UAE, Singapore, Malaysia etc. saw this and worked for their countries to get there. Zimbabwe can be that country too if we choose right leaders, vote for real change and stop looting of national resources. #RegisterToVote,” said President in a statement.

